According to a new research from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, and Royal Holloway, University of London, rhesus macaques are able to perceive their own heartbeats.

The research, published in ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’, creates a first-of-its-kind animal model of interoception. Interoception refers to the ability to sense the internal state of one’s body, such as observing when your heart races or breathing quickens. The findings provide an important model for future psychiatric and neuropsychiatric research as dysfunctions in interoception are associated with anxiety, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.