China lunar probe to return to Earth with samples

A Chinese probe carrying samples from the far side of the Moon will return to Earth on Tuesday, capping a technically complex 53-day mission heralded as a world first.

Beijing's space agency said the Chang'e-6 spacecraft "will come back to Earth carrying precious 'gifts' on June 25", without giving an estimated arrival time.

Experts say it will likely touch down on a barren prairie in the northern Inner Mongolia region at around midday (0400 GMT).

The probe comes bearing soil and rocks from the side of the Moon that faces away from Earth, a poorly understood region that scientists say holds great research promise because its rugged features are less smoothed over by ancient lava flows than the near side.

That means the materials harvested there may help us to better understand how the Moon formed and how it has evolved over time.

Chang'e-6 blasted off from a space centre on the island province of Hainan on May 3 and descended into the Moon's immense South Pole-Aitken Basin almost exactly a month later.

It used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples, snapped some shots of the pockmarked surface and planted a Chinese flag made from basalt in the grey soil.