Study reveals how Earth's orbit controls ice ages

The Earth's next ice age is expected to begin in about 11,000 years -- unless human-caused global warming disrupts natural cycles.

That's according to a new study published Thursday in Science, which analysed how subtle shifts in Earth's orbit around the Sun have historically triggered massive climate changes.

A research team examined a million-year record of climate change, focusing on land-based ice sheets across the Northern Hemisphere and deep ocean temperatures.

They then paired this data with small but cyclical variations in Earth's orbital patterns.

"For many years, the difficulty in answering how small changes in Earth's orbit around the Sun translate to large shifts between glacial and interglacial states has been a central theme in paleoclimate research," lead author Stephen Barker, a professor at Cardiff University, told AFP.