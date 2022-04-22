Scientists design app to protect endangered birds

Researchers from the University of Queensland developed an app to protect endangered birds that are at the stage of extinction around the world, by breaking down the language barriers between scientists.

The findings of the research were published in the journal "PLOS ONE". The Bird Language Diversity web app will help provide a "birds-eye view", ensuring vital information is shared to improve worldwide conservation.

UQ's Dr. Pablo Negret said the research team analysed more than 10,000 bird species and found that 1587 species have 10 languages or more spoken within their distributions.