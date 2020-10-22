Scientists detect possible new organ in human throat

Dutch scientists have claimed that they have found a potential new organ in the human throat while researching prostate cancer.

A secret set of salivary glands has been hiding behind the nose, reports news agency UNB quoting Live Science.

It’s hard to imagine there is a part of the human body that’s gone unnoticed by doctors after centuries of medical research.

But that’s exactly what a group of scientists from the Netherlands believe. They said they have discovered a pair of previously overlooked glands that are hidden away in our skulls where the nasal cavity and the throat meet.