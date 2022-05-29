Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation

Japanese researchers and the French National Centre for Scientific Research co-developed a robotic “sixth finger” to be worn next to the pinky to study how brains react to new and independent body parts.

"We know that we can move our own body with our brain, but when a new body part is formed, can the brain adapt? We thought this was an interesting question. We started this research because we were interested in how the brain will accept the sixth finger or change, rather than using the sixth finger for convenience," said the researchers.