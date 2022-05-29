Science

Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation

Reuters
Tokyo
Japanese researchers and the French National Centre for Scientific Research co-developed a robotic “sixth finger” to be worn next to the pinky to study how brains react to new and independent body parts.

"We know that we can move our own body with our brain, but when a new body part is formed, can the brain adapt? We thought this was an interesting question. We started this research because we were interested in how the brain will accept the sixth finger or change, rather than using the sixth finger for convenience," said the researchers.

Electrical signals from muscles are first measured by sensors and then transferred to a motor to control the robotic finger.

Researchers say the sixth finger can enhance daily human activities such as typing and carrying more objects.

If this kind of technology develops, and people will be able to freely design their bodies, the definition of 'normality' will no longer exist.

There may come an era where people can choose to have five fingers one day, and six fingers the next.

“Glasses are a good example. It has become an accessory, but it's got a function. You think, what is normal and what is a handicap? Would you be handicapped if you are not normal? I have a feeling that this concept will entirely change.”

