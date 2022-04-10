Scientists discover technique to turn plastic waste into CO2 sorbent

These particles can be used to remove CO2 from flue gas streams, they reported.

“Point sources of CO2 emissions like power plant exhaust stacks can be fitted with this waste-plastic-derived material to remove enormous amounts of CO2 that would normally fill the atmosphere,” Tour said.

“It is a great way to have one problem, plastic waste, address another problem, CO2 emissions,” he added.

A current process to pyrolyze plastic known as chemical recycling produces oils, gases and waxes, but the carbon byproduct is nearly useless, he said.

However, pyrolyzing plastic in the presence of potassium acetate produces porous particles able to hold up to 18 per cent of their own weight in CO2 at room temperature.

In addition, while typical chemical recycling doesn’t work for polymer wastes with low fixed carbon content in order to generate CO2 sorbent, including polypropylene and high- and low-density polyethene, the main constituents in municipal waste, those plastics work especially well for capturing CO2 when treated with potassium acetate.