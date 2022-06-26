South Korea space rocket launch puts satellites in orbit

South Korea said Tuesday it had successfully launched its homegrown space rocket and placed a payload into orbit in a "giant leap" for the country's quest to become an advanced space-faring nation.

The Korea Satellite Launch Vehicle II, nicknamed Nuri and emblazoned with the South Korean flag, lifted off at 4:00pm (0700 GMT) from the launch site in Goheung on the southern coast, trailing a column of flame.

All three stages of the rocket worked, taking it to its target altitude of 700 kilometres (430 miles), and it successfully separated a performance verification satellite and put it into orbit, Seoul said.

South Korea's space program "has taken a giant leap forward," said Lee Jong-ho, minister of science and technology, adding he declared the mission a success.

"South Korea has now become the seventh nation in the world to launch a space vehicle with homegrown technology," he said, adding the government would continue its quest to become "an advanced space-faring nation".