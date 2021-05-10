SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites in record 10th liftoff

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday launched 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit early and then stuck a landing at sea to cap a record 10th flight for the company’s reusable booster.

The veteran Falcon 9 rocket blasted off before dawn from Space Launch Complex 40 here at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:42 am EDT (06.42 GMT), marking the company’s 14th launch of the year.

It was also one for the record books as the flight was this particular booster’s 10th launch and landing attempt, the company said in a statement.

The rocket’s once pristine exterior was almost black, charred by its many trips to orbit and back.

“First time a Falcon rocket booster will reach double digits in flights,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday before launch.