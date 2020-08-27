'SpaceX Starlink satellites may hamper scientific progress'

Satellite constellations like SpaceX's Starlink network could disproportionately affect science programmes that require twilight observations, such as searches for Earth-threatening asteroids and comets, astronomers have warned in a new report.

Large constellations of bright satellites in low-Earth orbit will fundamentally change ground-based optical and infrared astronomy and could impact the appearance of the night sky for stargazers worldwide, said the Satellite Constellations 1 (SATCON1) report released on Tuesday.

The report is the outcome of the recent SATCON1 virtual workshop, which brought together more than 250 scientists, engineers, satellite operators, and other stakeholders.