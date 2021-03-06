Speed of expression offers vital visual cues: Study

The speed at which we produce facial expressions plays an important role in our ability to recognise emotions in others, a new study suggests.

The study indicates that our ability to form judgements about people’s facial expressions has close links with the speed at which those expressions are produced and is also closely related to the ways in which we would produce those expressions ourselves.

“Being able to recognise and interpret facial expressions is a vital part of social interaction,” explained lead author Sophie Sowden from the University of Birmingham.

“While we understand the spatial characteristics of an expression -- the way the mouth moves in a smile, for example -- the speeds at which expressions are produced are often overlooked. The ability to pick up on and rapidly interpret these cues could also help people to judge facial expressions even when mask-wearing might limit other visual cues,” Sowden added.