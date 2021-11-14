Sponges can tell us about evolution of brain: Study

The neurons in a brain communicate via synapses. These connections between cells lie at the heart of brain function and are regulated by several different genes. Sponges do not have these synapses, but their genome still encodes many of the synaptic genes. EMBL scientists undertook a study to answer why this might be the case.

The findings of the study were published in the journal ‘Science’.

“We know that these synaptic genes are involved in neuronal function in higher animals. Finding them in primitive species like sponges begs the question: if these animals don’t have brains, what is the role of these genes? As simple as that sounds, answering this question was beyond our technological abilities so far,” explained Detlev Arendt, EMBL Group Leader and Senior Scientist at EMBL Heidelberg.