Study finds how brain perceives indistinct familiar objects

Researchers from the National Institute for Physiological Sciences in Japan have found how our brain can perceive familiar objects even when they become indistinct.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Science Advances'.

The appearance of objects can often change. For example, in dim evenings or fog, the contrast of the objects decreases, making it difficult to distinguish them. However, after repeatedly encountering specific objects, the brain can identify them even if they become indistinct. The exact mechanism contributing to the perception of low-contrast familiar objects remains unknown.