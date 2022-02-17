Study finds memory formation influenced by brain network development in young age

The scientists found a link between how the brains of people aged 5 to 21 were developing and how well they were able to form memories throughout that 16-year period. For example, younger children, whose brains were not as developed as the adolescent participants, weren't able to form as many memories as some adolescents.

"Our study helps us actually explain how memory develops, not just that it develops," said corresponding author Lisa Johnson, assistant professor of medical social sciences and paediatrics at North-western University Feinberg School of Medicine. "By understanding how something comes to be -- memory, in this instance -- it gives us windows into why it eventually falls apart."

"Human memory develops throughout childhood, peaks in your 20s and, for most people, declines with age, even in those who don't develop dementia."