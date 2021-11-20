Study finds new group of antibacterial molecules

Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet, the Umea University and the University of Bonn have identified a new group of molecules that have an antibacterial effect against many antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The discovery may help to develop new, effective antibiotics with few side effects.

The findings of the study have been published in the scientific journal ‘PNAS’.

The increasing resistance to antibiotics in the world is alarming while few new types of antibiotics have been developed in the past 50 years. There is therefore a great need to find new antibacterial substances.