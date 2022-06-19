Study finds whether military can rely on AI for automation

According to a recent study from the Georgia Institute of Technology, the military cannot rely upon Artificial Intelligence (AI) for its strategy and judgement making, research argues that only limited things can be automated and also on the importance of human discernment.

The finding of the study was published in the International Security. "All of the hard problems in AI really are judgment and data problems, and the interesting thing about that is when you start thinking about war, the hard problems are strategy and uncertainty, or what is well known as the fog of war," said Jon Lindsay, an associate professor in the School of Cybersecurity & Privacy and the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs.