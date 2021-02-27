Study focuses on using landscape connectivity to control deadly mosquito-borne viruses

A recent study led researchers at Yale School of the Environment has developed a new method for tracking how the deadly yellow fever mosquito moves through the environment, a potentially critical tool for controlling the insect and the diseases it spreads.

The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) is a main vector of deadly diseases like dengue fever, chikungunya, and the Zika virus, which result in hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide each year.

Because Ae. aegypti prefers to bite humans and there are no vaccines for many of these diseases they carry, developing methods to control these insects is imperative in the fight to control illness.