Study uncovers secrets of ultra-low frequency gravitational waves

New methods of detecting ultra-low frequency gravitational waves can be combined with other, less sensitive measurements to deliver fresh insights into the early development of our universe, according to researchers at the University of Birmingham.

The study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Gravitational waves -- ripples in the fabric of Einstein’s spacetime -- that cross the universe at the speed of light have all sorts of wavelengths or frequencies. Scientists have not yet managed to detect gravitational waves at extremely low ‘nanohertz’ frequencies, but new approaches currently being explored are expected to confirm the first low-frequency signals quite soon.