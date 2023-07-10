Welcome to the Anthropocene, Earth's new chapter

Since 2009, a cloistered band of hard-rock geologists and other scientists have toiled on a mission of great consequence.

On Tuesday they will deliver the last of their findings -- the location of ground-zero for the Anthropocene, the proposed geological epoch borne of humanity's outsized impact on the planet.

In essence, the Anthropocene Working Group was mandated by the high priests of Earth's geological timeline to answer three questions.

The first, roughly, is this: would aliens sifting through Earth's layered rocks and sediment a million years from now discern a human signature distinctive enough to mark a clear geological boundary? If they did, when would it start?

Yes, the Working Group concluded, human appetites and activity have evicted the planet -- and its inhabitants -- from the stability of the Holocene epoch, which began 11,700 years ago as the last ice age ended.