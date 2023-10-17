China's Baidu upgraded AI bot rivals latest ChatGPT

Released to the public in August, ERNIE marked a major step for China's tech sector, which is aiming to compete with the likes of Microsoft and ChatGPT maker OpenAI while staying within strict government controls.

Robin Li, Baidu's founder and CEO, said during a presentation that ERNIE's "comprehension, creation, logic, and memory... are in no way inferior to those of GPT-4", referring to OpenAI's latest model.

AFP was unable to independently verify the claim.