Unfinished deep-sea observatory spots highest-energy neutrino ever

A neutrino with 30 times more energy than any previously seen on Earth was detected by an unfinished observatory at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea after travelling from beyond this galaxy, scientists said Wednesday.

Neutrinos are the second most abundant particle in the universe. Known as ghost particles, they have no electric charge, almost no mass and effortlessly pass through most matter -- such as our world or bodies -- without anyone noticing.

The most violently explosive events in the universe -- such as a star going supernova, two neutron stars smashing into each other or the almighty suck of supermassive black holes -- create what is called ultra-high-energy neutrinos.

Because these particles interact so little with matter, they glide easily away from the violence that created them, travelling in a straight line across the universe.

When they finally arrive at Earth, neutrinos serve as "special cosmic messengers" offering a glimpse into the far reaches of the cosmos that is otherwise hidden from our view, Italian researcher Rosa Coniglione said in a statement.