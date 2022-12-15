Research team reveals new details about Io's volcanoes of Jupiter

VLA teams up with the Juno spacecraft to study Jupiter's atmosphere, and ALMA reveals new details about Io's volcanoes.

While the National Science Foundation's Karl G Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) frequently reveal important new facts about objects far beyond our own Milky Way Galaxy at distances of many millions or billions of light-years they also are vital tools for unraveling much closer mysteries, right here in our own Solar System.

A pair of recent scientific papers illustrates how these telescopes are helping planetary scientists understand the workings of the Solar System's largest planet, Jupiter, and its innermost moon Io. Jupiter's atmosphere is complex and dynamic, and changes rapidly.