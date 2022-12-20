Ancient asteroid grains provide insight into evolution of our solar system

The UK's national synchrotron facility, Diamond Light Source, was used by a large, international collaboration to study grains collected from a near-Earth asteroid to further our understanding of the evolution of our solar system.

Researchers from the University of Leicester brought a fragment of the Ryugu asteroid to Diamond's Nanoprobe Beamline 14 where a special technique called X-ray Absorption Near Edge Spectroscopy (XANES) was used to map out the chemical states of the elements within the asteroid material, to examine its composition in fine detail.

The team also studied the asteroid grains using an electron microscope at Diamond's electron Physical Science Imaging Centre (ePSIC). Julia Parker is the principal Beamline Scientist for I14 at Diamond. She said: "The X-ray Nanoprobe allows scientists to examine the chemical structure of their samples at micron to nano lengthscales, which is complemented by the nano to atomic resolution of the imaging at ePSIC.”