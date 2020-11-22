US approves Regeneron antibody treatment given to Trump

A COVID-19 antibody therapy used to treat president Donald Trump was approved by the US drug regulator on Saturday for people who aren’t yet hospitalised by the disease but are at high risk.

The green light for drugmaker Regeneron came after REGEN-COV2, a combination of two lab-made antibodies, was shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalisations or emergency room visits in patients with underlying conditions.

“Authorising these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalisation and alleviate the burden on our health care system,” said Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).