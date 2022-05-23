US high school students design low-cost filter to remove lead from water

When the pandemic forced schools into remote learning, Washington-area science teacher Rebecca Bushway set her students an ambitious task: design and build a low-cost lead filter that fixes to faucets and removes the toxic metal.

Using 3D printing technology and high-school level chemistry, the team now has a working prototype, a three-inch (7.5 centimeter) tall filter housing made of biodegradable plastic, which they hope to eventually bring to market for 1 dollar apiece.