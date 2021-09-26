Vaccinated pregnant women pass antibodies to babies

The findings, reported on Wednesday in the American Journal of obstetrics and gynecology - Maternal Fetal Medicine, indicate that “the antibodies that the mother is building to the vaccine are crossing the placenta and that's likely to confer benefits for the infant after it's born," said co-author Ashley Roman of NYU Langone Health in New York City.
It is not clear whether the timing of vaccination during pregnancy is related to antibody levels in the baby. And, "we don't know how long those antibodies stick around in the baby," Roman said.
"But the presence of these antibodies in the cord blood, which is the fetus' blood, indicates that the baby also has potential to derive benefit from maternal vaccination."