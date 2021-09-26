Vaccinated pregnant women pass antibodies to babies

Pregnant women who get an mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 pass high levels of protective antibodies on to their babies, new research shows.

Doctors analysed umbilical cord blood from 36 newborns whose mothers had received at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna .

All 36 babies had high levels of antibodies that target the spike protein on the surface of the virus - and all of the antibodies could be traced to the mothers' vaccinations.