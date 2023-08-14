Mars once had wet-dry climate conducive to supporting life

NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered the first evidence that Mars once had a climate which alternated between wet and dry seasons similar to Earth, a study said recently, suggesting the red planet may have once had the right conditions to support life.

Though the surface of Mars is now an arid desert, billions of years ago rivers and vast lakes are thought to have stretched across its surface.

Since 2012, the Curiosity rover has been exploring the huge Gale crater, which is believed to be home of a former lake and has a massive mountain of sediment nearly six kilometres (four miles) high in its centre.

"We quickly realised that we were working in lakes and rivers deposits, but did not know what type of climate they were linked to," William Rapin, a researcher at France's CNRS scientific research centre and the study's lead author, told AFP.