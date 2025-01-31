Building blocks of life found in samples from asteroid Bennu

Rock and dust samples retrieved by NASA from the asteroid Bennu exhibit some of the chemical building blocks of life, according to research that provides some of the best evidence to date that such space rocks may have seeded early Earth with the raw ingredients that fostered the emergence of living organisms.

The US space agency's robotic OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in 2020 collected the samples from the near-Earth asteroid, a rocky remnant of a larger celestial body that had formed near the dawn of the solar system roughly 4.5 billion years ago. The samples were delivered to Earth in 2023 by parachute inside a capsule released by OSIRIS-REx that landed in the Utah desert.

Two analyses of the samples were published on Wednesday.

One, in the journal Nature Astronomy, found that the samples contained a diverse mixture of organic compounds. And the other, in the journal Nature, found that the samples contained minerals formed when brine - salty water - evaporated on Bennu's parent body, the type of wet environment where prebiotic organic chemistry may have brewed.