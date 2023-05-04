Clouds carry drug-resistant bacteria across distances: Study

For a team of Canadian and French researchers, dark clouds on the horizon are potentially ominous, not because they signal an approaching storm, it’s because a recent has found that clouds carry drug-resistant bacteria over long distances.

"These bacteria usually live on the surface of vegetation like leaves, or in soil," lead author Florent Rossi said in a telephone interview Friday.

"We found that they are carried by the wind into the atmosphere and can travel long distances -- around the world -- at high altitudes in clouds," he told AFP.

The discovery was published in last month's edition of the journal Science of The Total Environment.

The researchers from Laval University in Quebec City and Clermont Auvergne University in central France searched for antibiotic-resistant genes from bacteria found in cloud samples.