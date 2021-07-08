WHO recommends arthritis drugs to cut death risk in Covid patients

Arthritis drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab can reduce the risk of death and the need for mechanical ventilation in patients with Covid-19, IANS reports based on a study.

The results, based on analysis of 27 randomised trials in 28 countries involving nearly 11,000 patients, have also prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to recommend its use in patients with severe or critical Covid-19 along with corticosteroids.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), showed that administering one of these drugs in addition to corticosteroids, in hospitalised patients, reduces the risk of death by 17 per cent, compared to the use of corticosteroids alone.