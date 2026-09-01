NASA launches Roman telescope on cosmic mapping mission

NASA launched its new flagship space telescope on Sunday, embarking on a multi-year mission to create an unprecedented map of the cosmos and shed light on some of the biggest mysteries in physics.

Designed to take a panoramic view of the vast reaches of space, the Roman Space Telescope "will help unlock the secrets of the universe," US President Donald Trump said Friday during a ceremony at NASA headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Standing over 12 meters (39 feet) tall, the state-of-the-art observatory launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:26 am (1126 GMT) aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Developed over more than a decade at a cost topping USD 4 billion, the telescope is named after pioneering US astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, who became known as the "Mother of Hubble," another of NASA's flagship telescopes.