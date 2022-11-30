China launches crewed mission to Tiangong space station

China on Tuesday launched the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station, where they will complete the country's first-ever crew handover in orbit, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The trio blasted off in a Long March-2F rocket at 11.08pm (1508 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China's Gobi desert, Xinhua said, citing the China Manned Space Administration (CMSA).

The vessel -- carrying veteran Fei Junlong and two first-time astronauts Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu -- successfully docked with the station early Wednesday, the agency said, according to Xinhua.

Fei, 57, is returning to space after 17 years, having commanded the Shenzhou-6 mission in 2005.