New space observatory helps solve mystery involving enormous black holes

A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

Blazars are a subset of objects called quasars that are powered by supermassive black holes feeding on gas and other material at the center of galaxies and sending two jets of particles in opposite directions into space.

Blazars are oriented such that one of their two jets from our vantage point on Earth is heading directly at us.

"Blazars are the most persistently bright objects in the observable universe. They are the most energetic. They have the biggest, scariest black holes.”

“Everything that happens around them is so fascinating," said astronomer Yannis Liodakis of the Finnish Centre for Astronomy with ESO, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature.

Scientists have long sought to understand how the jets launched from blazars become so luminous and the behavior of the particles in them. The jets from this blazar extend to a distance of about a million light years.