Scientists reach milestone of directly observing the ring around black hole

The long-sought-after innermost dusty ring around a supermassive black hole has finally been directly observed by an international team of researchers, at a right angle to the jet it is producing.

Although it was believed that such a structure existed in the centre of galaxies, it had been challenging to directly detect due to intervening material blocking our view.

With the highest spatial resolution ever achieved for an extragalactic object, the inner disk is now discovered. The Astrophysical Journal has just published a new discovery.

"This is a fascinating step forward to view the inner region of a distant galaxy with such fine detail," said Gail Schaefer, associate director of the Center for High Angular Resolution Astronomy (CHARA) Array.