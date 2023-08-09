NASA may delay crewed lunar landing beyond Artemis 3 mission

NASA's Artemis 3 mission, set to return humans to the Moon in 2025, might not involve a crewed landing after all, an official said Tuesday.

Jim Free, the space agency's associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, told reporters in a briefing that certain key elements would have to be in place -- notably the landing system that is being developed by SpaceX.

Should that not be ready on time, "We may end up flying a different mission," he said.