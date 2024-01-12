Scientists conclude New Mexico fossil is new Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists reassessing a partial skull first unearthed in 1983 in southeastern New Mexico have concluded that the fossil represents a new species of Tyrannosaurus - the fearsome apex predator from western North America at the twilight of the dinosaur age - that predated the fabulously famous T-rex.

Subtle differences from Tyrannosaurus rex observed in the skull merit recognising the dinosaur as a separate species called Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis that lived several million years before T-rex and was comparable in size, the researchers said on Thursday. The skull previously was identified as a T-rex.

Other researchers expressed doubt that it represents a new Tyrannosaurus species, saying differences between it and other T-rex skulls were unremarkable and the study's conclusion that the fossil dated to 71-73 million years ago was problematic.