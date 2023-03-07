Japan H3 rocket fails, destruct command issued

Japan's second attempt to launch its next-generation H3 rocket failed after liftoff on Tuesday, with the space agency issuing a destruct command after concluding the mission could not succeed.

The failure is a blow for Japan's space agency JAXA, which has billed the rocket as a flexible and cost-effective new flagship.

But the first launch was delayed by several years, and then failed on a first attempt last month when the solid rocket boosters did not ignite.

Tuesday's launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan initially appeared to be a success, with the rocket lifting off at 10:37am (0137GMT).