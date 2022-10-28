Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet: NASA

The image is impressive, showing blocks of ice that were spewed up onto the planet's surface around the 492-foot (150-meter) wide and 70-foot (21-meter) deep hole.

The crater is the largest ever observed since the MRO began its Mars orbit 16 years ago.

And though meteorite impacts on Mars are not rare, "we never thought we'd see anything that big," Ingrid Daubar, who works on the InSight and MRO missions, told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

Researchers estimate that the meteorite itself would have measured between 16 to 39 feet across. An object of that size would have disintegrated in Earth's atmosphere before falling to the ground here.

"It is simply the biggest meteorite impact on the ground that we have heard since science has been done with seismographs or seismometers," said planetology professor Philippe Lognonne, who participated in two studies related to the observation published in the journal Science Thursday.

NASA released an audio recording of the collision, which was made by speeding up the vibrations collected by the seismometer.