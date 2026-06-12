Facebook gradually restores services following outage
Facebook is gradually returning to normal operation following a service disruption that affected users in Bangladesh and several other parts of the world on Friday evening.
After the outage began earlier in the evening, users started reporting that Facebook services were slowly being restored at around 8:25 pm. However, several users said that some features remained unavailable or were not functioning properly.
A number of users also reported that they were still unable to access Messenger, Facebook’s instant messaging service, even as the main platform began recovering.
Earlier in the evening, users encountered a range of problems, including difficulties logging in, news feeds failing to refresh, and Messenger automatically logging users out of their accounts.
The disruption affected users not only in Bangladesh but also in various countries around the world. The exact cause of the outage remains unclear.
As of Friday night, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Messenger, had not issued any official statement regarding the cause of the disruption or the timeline for a full restoration of services.