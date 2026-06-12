Facebook and Messenger suffer outage, disrupting users
Popular social media platform Facebook and its messaging service Messenger, both owned by Meta, were hit by a service disruption on Friday evening, leaving users in Bangladesh struggling to access key features.
Users reported a range of problems, including difficulties logging into Facebook, an inability to view updated content in their news feeds, and disruptions to Messenger services.
One user in Dhaka told Prothom Alo that the problems began shortly after 7:00 pm.
“Shortly after 7:00 pm, Messenger suddenly logged me out automatically. When I tried Facebook, I found that I could neither publish posts nor see any new content appearing in my feed,” the user said.
The disruption appears to have affected both Facebook and Messenger simultaneously, prompting widespread complaints from users on other online platforms.
The cause of the outage remains unclear. As of Friday evening, Meta had not issued any official statement explaining the disruption or indicating when normal services would be fully restored.
Facebook and Messenger are among the most widely used social media and communication platforms in Bangladesh, meaning any interruption in service can affect millions of users across the country.