Linda Yaccarino to bring vaunted ad skills to Twitter

Named Friday as Elon Musk's successor as Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino is a respected media and advertising executive considered a visionary by some.

Yaccarino left her job as head of advertising at NBCUniversal, where she worked for 12 years.

Born into a family with Italian roots, Yaccarino has spent her career in television, 20 years of it with the Time Warner group that has since become known as Warner Brothers Discovery.

Yaccarino said in a 2021 episode of the Great Minds podcast that she fell in love with television shows as a child and originally thought she would get into production.