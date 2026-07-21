Countries move to ban social media for children

Austria and Slovenia are also preparing legislation to prohibit access for under-14s and under-15s, respectively.

In Germany, where Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports restricting or even banning social media for children, an expert commission has proposed two options: a ban graded by age or platform-specific restrictions.

A similar debate is under way in Sweden, where a government commission has proposed banning social media for under-15s by early 2028.

In Denmark, the government announced in October 2025 that it would propose banning "several social media platforms" for under-15s.

The Irish government has warned that it is considering legislating in the absence of an EU decision.

Outside the EU, the Norwegian government will present a bill by the end of the year to ban access for those under 16.

The UK is looking to ban social media for under-16s by early 2027 under a measure planned by its former prime minister Keir Starmer.

Canada also wants to set the minimum age for social media use at 16.

Several states in India are considering restrictions for children, and the government said it is holding discussions with platforms over potential measures.