San Francisco warns Musk he needs permit for giant, flashing X sign

A second attempt by an inspector to check the sign was also rebuffed on Saturday, according to the city.

On Monday the city sent X a notice of violation warning that it needed proper permits for the sign. The city website says that such notices can result in fees, but it was not immediately clear if X would face any financial penalty.

When contacted by AFP about the complaint, X replied with an automated message saying it would respond "soon."

Musk has brushed off the backlash to the sign and to the rebrand in general, responding with a laughing emoji to one X user's post about the city being at odds with him over the new sign.