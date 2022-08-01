Twitter testing feature to add multiple media types in one tweet

While users can attach four images, there was no way to attach more than a single video or a GIF or mix them with the images.

With this update, the limit of four forms of media remains but users can now have any combination of images, videos, and GIFs within those four slots.

Talking to Techcrunch, Twitter said, “We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format.”