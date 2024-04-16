Facebook hit by glitch, users say having trouble accessing timeline
Meta-owned social media platform Facebook has hit by glitch once again with users say having trouble in accessing their timelines.
Users took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about Facebook across the world.
Certain David Li posted on X on 165 April, “Facebook down? Unable to view friends' timeline.”
Priyanka Pati, a senior engineer at Dell Technologies, wrote on her X, “I am unable to see my posts, it says "no post available" #facebookdown.”
Facebook users in Bangladesh also experienced trouble on the platform.
Mostafizur Rahman, who works for a private firm, told Prothom Alo, “Everything was fine on Facebook in the morning, but everything disappeared from the timeline a while ago. At first, I thought I experienced the trouble alone, but many users started complaining later.”
Sapphire Hossain, a student of Jahangirnagar University, said, “While browsing Facebook on mobile my timeline showed nothing. When I shared my experience with my friends they told me they also had similar experience. Posts of other users’ timeline, however, remained accessible.”
Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, have reportedly been hit by various glitch for 33 times this year so far.