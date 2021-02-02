Elon Musk says he’s off Twitter ‘for a while’

AFP
New York
In this file photo taken on 3 September 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin
In this file photo taken on 3 September 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near BerlinAFP file photo

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday he was taking a break from Twitter “for a while”, after his posts on the platform helped fuel a stock market frenzy that sent the share prices of several companies soaring.

Musk overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s wealthiest person last month, with a fortune estimated at $185 billion following a nine-fold surge in Tesla’s share price over the past year.

“Off Twitter for a while,” the Tesla and SpaceX founder told his 44.5 million followers on the platform, not giving a reason for his decision.

He tweeted last week in support of a group of retail investors on website Reddit who had coordinated to buy shares in Gamestop, a struggling games company, pushing the chain’s share price up by more than 680 per cent, according to CNN.

Advertisement

A post hours later about his love for the retail website Etsy, too, pushed the company’s share price up by as much as eight per cent, CNBC reported.

The tweets were not the only time Musk moved markets on the platform in recent weeks. When he changed his Twitter profile to read simply “#bitcoin” last Friday, the cryptocurrency’s price temporarily skyrocketed by around 20 per cent.

His presence on the website has caused him legal issues in the past, however.

Musk was forced to step down as chairman of the Tesla’s board in 2018 after a serious run-in with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused him of misleading investors by tweeting about a possible withdrawal of Tesla from the stock exchange.

More News

Why Indians are making a beeline to join Telegram, not Signal

Why Indians are making a beeline to join Telegram, not Signal

Facebook ‘supreme court’ overturns four content-removal rulings

A 3D printed Facebook logo

Twitter acts on inactive accounts, new verification soon

Twitter has been suspending more than one million fake and dubious accounts per day

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

A senate panel in Pakistan has lifted the ban on YouTube for sharing ostensibly blasphemous materials on the Internet. File Photo