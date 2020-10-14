Facebook rejigs Messenger with new look, features

Facebook on Tuesday introduced a brand new look for Messenger, including a new logo and default chat colour as well as new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions.

The company has also announced features like selfie stickers and vanish mode, which are coming soon.

“With over a billion users around the world, our mission is to be a universal way to connect and be closer together. That mission has never been more important as people everywhere look to private online spaces to stay connected,” said Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger.