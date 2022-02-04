Facebook slump reignites debate over attracting younger audiences

Facebook announced on Thursday that its daily user numbers had fallen for the first time in its history, reopening the debate around its problem with attracting new, younger subscribers.

The firm’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, was in no doubt who was to blame.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly,” he told investors, according to US media.

TikTok has continued its soaring growth, particularly among younger audiences attracted by its user-friendly controls and upbeat content of mostly very short, self-made videos.