Facebook to remove posts that deny or distort Holocaust

Facebook on Monday said it will prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, directing people to credible information off Facebook if they search for terms associated with the Holocaust or its denial on its platform.

Updating its hate speech policy, the social network said that organisations that study trends in hate speech are reporting increases in online attacks against many groups worldwide.

“Our decision is supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people,” Monika Bickert, VP of Content Policy at Facebook, said in a statement.