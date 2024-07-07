WhatsApp ventures into personalised AI avatars

According to the screenshots captured by The Verge, users will have the ability to envision themselves "in any setting, from the forest to outer space."

The generated images are reportedly reminiscent of those produced by popular AI generators like Lensa AI or Snapchat's "Dreams" selfie feature.

To generate these personalised avatars, WhatsApp users will initially need to submit photographs of themselves, which will serve as reference images for Meta AI.

Subsequently, users can create their avatars by typing commands such as "Imagine me" followed by a description of the desired setting in Meta AI chat or by using "@Meta AI imagine me..." in other WhatsApp conversations.

This feature is expected to be optional and will require users to manually enable it in WhatsApp settings.